Promising 2-bed St Annes bungalow in charming location with solar panels up for sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £245,000 with Purplebricks, this charming two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, located in the sought-after area of St Annes, offers a wonderful opportunity to acquire a well-positioned home.

Set on a generous corner plot, the property benefits from excellent local amenities, public transport, and motorway links, with easy access to St Annes, Lytham Square, and Blackpool. The bungalow also backs onto a tranquil sand dune nature reserve, providing a serene backdrop for any lucky owners.

The interior, which is in need of a little updating, features a spacious lounge with a wall-length window, two well-proportioned double bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, and a conservatory, while externally, the low-maintenance garden wraps around the property, complemented by a driveway, detached garage, and solar panels on the roof.

Additional features include UPVC double glazing, gas central heating, and a large loft space ideal for conversion, while this property is also offered with no onward chain, meaning that it represents an ideal chance for anyone looking to enjoy peaceful living with convenient access to nearby amenities and transport links.