Recently we rounded up the most expensive streets to buy a home in and around Preston – this week we take a look at the other end of the scale.

Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry for homes located across the country, including Preston.

The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets in the heart of Preston as well as locations around the city, including; Ingol, Kirkham and Wesham.

So, if you are looking for a bargain in Preston or surrounding areas, here are the 16 cheapest streets.

1 . Cheapest streets in Preston These are some of the cheapest streets in the area.

2 . Golf View Golf View, Ingol, Preston. PR2 7EN / Average price: £39,875

3 . Dunbar Road Dunbar Road, Ingol, Preston. PR2 3YE / Average price: £62,565

4 . Church Gardens Church Gardens, Warton, Preston. PR4 1BH / Average price: £66,500