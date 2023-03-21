News you can trust since 1886
Preston property: These are the cheapest streets in the resort as of December 2022

Recently we rounded up the most expensive streets to buy a home in and around Preston – this week we take a look at the other end of the scale.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT

Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry for homes located across the country, including Preston.

The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets in the heart of Preston as well as locations around the city, including; Ingol, Kirkham and Wesham.

So, if you are looking for a bargain in Preston or surrounding areas, here are the 16 cheapest streets.

These are some of the cheapest streets in the area.

1. Cheapest streets in Preston

These are some of the cheapest streets in the area. Photo: Google

Golf View, Ingol, Preston. PR2 7EN / Average price: £39,875

2. Golf View

Golf View, Ingol, Preston. PR2 7EN / Average price: £39,875 Photo: Google

Dunbar Road, Ingol, Preston. PR2 3YE / Average price: £62,565

3. Dunbar Road

Dunbar Road, Ingol, Preston. PR2 3YE / Average price: £62,565 Photo: Google

Church Gardens, Warton, Preston. PR4 1BH / Average price: £66,500

4. Church Gardens

Church Gardens, Warton, Preston. PR4 1BH / Average price: £66,500 Photo: Google

