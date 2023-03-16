News you can trust since 1886
Preston property: These are the 14 most expensive streets with a PR1, PR2, PR3 or PR4 postcode as of December 2022

If you are saving up for your dream home, then these exclusive locations in and around Preston could be just what you are looking for.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:03 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT

Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the PR1-PR4 postcodes.

The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets in the heart of Preston as well as locations around the city, including; Penwortham, Ribchester, Longridge and Wrea Green. You can compare to last year’s results here.

Below, we've rounded up the top 14 most expensive streets with a PR1, PR2, PR3 or PR4 postcode.

These are some of the most expensive streets in the area

1. Expensive streets with a PR1, PR2, PR3 or PR4 postcode

These are some of the most expensive streets in the area Photo: Google

Hill Road, Penwortham Preston. PR1 9XH / The road runs between Liverpool Road and Golden Way / Average price: £963,214

2. Hill Road, Penwortham

Hill Road, Penwortham Preston. PR1 9XH / The road runs between Liverpool Road and Golden Way / Average price: £963,214 Photo: Google

Edgewater Oaks, Lea Town Preston. PR4 0FT / The contemporary properties set on a gated waterfront development by award-winning developer 10ACIA / Average price: £855,833

3. Edgewater Oaks

Edgewater Oaks, Lea Town Preston. PR4 0FT / The contemporary properties set on a gated waterfront development by award-winning developer 10ACIA / Average price: £855,833 Photo: Google

Church Avenue, Penwortham Preston. PR1 0AH / This scenic location is located near to the A59 Liverpool Road / Average price: £843,333

4. Church Avenue, Penwortham

Church Avenue, Penwortham Preston. PR1 0AH / This scenic location is located near to the A59 Liverpool Road / Average price: £843,333 Photo: Google

