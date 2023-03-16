Preston property: These are the 14 most expensive streets with a PR1, PR2, PR3 or PR4 postcode as of December 2022
If you are saving up for your dream home, then these exclusive locations in and around Preston could be just what you are looking for.
Home sales company Property Solvers regularly track average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the PR1-PR4 postcodes.
The data, which was last updated on December 6, 2022, includes streets in the heart of Preston as well as locations around the city, including; Penwortham, Ribchester, Longridge and Wrea Green. You can compare to last year’s results here.
Below, we've rounded up the top 14 most expensive streets with a PR1, PR2, PR3 or PR4 postcode.