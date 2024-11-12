On the market for £279,250 with Butson Blofeld, this lovely bungalow is something of a hidden gem.

This well-maintained detached bungalow with a dormer loft room is situated in a convenient residential area, just off Garstang Road West, making it ideal for both downsizers and young families. It is within walking distance of Poulton town centre and local amenities, including schools rated "good" and "outstanding" by Ofsted.

The bungalow offers spacious accommodation, including two reception rooms, three bedrooms, a family bathroom, an en suite shower room, and a separate WC. The ground floor features a front lounge with a wood-burning stove, a dining room, and a fitted kitchen with garden access.

The master bedroom includes built-in furniture, while the second bedroom is currently used as a study. The dormer loft room upstairs includes a useful storage cupboard and an ensuite shower room.

Externally, the property benefits from beautifully maintained gardens to the front, side, and rear, including a private patio, wooden decking, a summer house, and a small pond. A double-width driveway provides parking for two vehicles, while the large tandem garage offers additional storage or workspace, with power and lighting.

With front, side, and rear gardens, ample parking, and a large garage, this bungalow is a rare find and viewing is highly recommended. Take a look around...