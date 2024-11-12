Potential bargain 3-bed Poulton-le-Fylde bungalow with spacious design and lovely gardens for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 12:58 BST

On top of being an appealing home in its own right, the asking price for this property has also been reduced by over £20k recently, too...

On the market for £279,250 with Butson Blofeld, this lovely bungalow is something of a hidden gem.

This well-maintained detached bungalow with a dormer loft room is situated in a convenient residential area, just off Garstang Road West, making it ideal for both downsizers and young families. It is within walking distance of Poulton town centre and local amenities, including schools rated "good" and "outstanding" by Ofsted.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The bungalow offers spacious accommodation, including two reception rooms, three bedrooms, a family bathroom, an en suite shower room, and a separate WC. The ground floor features a front lounge with a wood-burning stove, a dining room, and a fitted kitchen with garden access.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The master bedroom includes built-in furniture, while the second bedroom is currently used as a study. The dormer loft room upstairs includes a useful storage cupboard and an ensuite shower room.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Externally, the property benefits from beautifully maintained gardens to the front, side, and rear, including a private patio, wooden decking, a summer house, and a small pond. A double-width driveway provides parking for two vehicles, while the large tandem garage offers additional storage or workspace, with power and lighting.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

With front, side, and rear gardens, ample parking, and a large garage, this bungalow is a rare find and viewing is highly recommended. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price

19 of the most beautiful and charming Fylde Coast towns and villages to make sure you've visited

All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews

Surprising dark horse 5-bed Lytham family home with uber stylish finish & private garden for sale

I’ve always wanted to run my own chippy! Beloved local Preston fish & chip shop up for sale

1. Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Photo Sales

2. Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Photo Sales

3. Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Photo Sales

4. Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Hodder Way (Credit: Butson Blofeld)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPrestonLancashireGardensPropertyLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice