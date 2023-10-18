News you can trust since 1886
Picture perfect 4 bed Walton le Dale family home with modern open plan kitchen and massive garden up for sale

This home immediately catches the eye.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:19 BST

On the market for £415,000 with Stonehouse Homes, this clean-cut four-bed Walton-le-Dale family home is a picture-perfect classic, featuring a modern open-plan kitchen with living room space, a cosy family living room, large bedrooms, a small area being used as a home gym, and a large private garden. Take a look around...

Hunters Lodge, Walton Le Dale, Preston (Credit: Stonehouse Homes)

1. Hunters Lodge, Walton Le Dale, Preston (Credit: Stonehouse Homes)

Hunters Lodge, Walton Le Dale, Preston (Credit: Stonehouse Homes)

Hunters Lodge, Walton Le Dale, Preston (Credit: Stonehouse Homes)

Hunters Lodge, Walton Le Dale, Preston (Credit: Stonehouse Homes)

Hunters Lodge, Walton Le Dale, Preston (Credit: Stonehouse Homes)

