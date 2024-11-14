Peaceful 3 bed true Lytham bungalow with enclosed gardens and modern interior design hits the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 12:13 GMT

This true bungalow is sure to be very popular indeed...

On the market for £300,000 with Purplebricks, this three-bed detached bungalow represents a fantastic opportunity.

An extended property located in the sought-after area of St Annes near Lytham, this lovely home is comfortable, close to local amenities, and offers good transport links. Sitting just a stone’s throw away from the promenade and St Annes Square, it’s also near plenty of vibrant local bars and nightlife.

A true bungalow, this home features an entrance hall, a spacious lounge, three bedrooms, a newly-fitted kitchen diner with integrated appliances, a modern three-piece shower room, and a conservatory.

Outside, it boasts a private and enclosed rear garden with laid lawn and patio seating area perfect for outdoor relaxing or al fresco dining. There is also a driveway and a detached garage to boot.

Take a look around...

St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | St. Albans Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
