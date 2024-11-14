This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £300,000 with Purplebricks, this three-bed detached bungalow represents a fantastic opportunity.
An extended property located in the sought-after area of St Annes near Lytham, this lovely home is comfortable, close to local amenities, and offers good transport links. Sitting just a stone’s throw away from the promenade and St Annes Square, it’s also near plenty of vibrant local bars and nightlife.
A true bungalow, this home features an entrance hall, a spacious lounge, three bedrooms, a newly-fitted kitchen diner with integrated appliances, a modern three-piece shower room, and a conservatory.
Outside, it boasts a private and enclosed rear garden with laid lawn and patio seating area perfect for outdoor relaxing or al fresco dining. There is also a driveway and a detached garage to boot.
