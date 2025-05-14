Northstone to host open day at Cynefin

Northstone, a leading housebuilder in the North West, is inviting prospective homebuyers to an exclusive open day of Plot 30 at its latest flagship development, Cynefin in Horwich, on Saturday, May 17 from 11am – 3pm.

Proud to unveil one of its latest homes in the next-generation of new and larger house types designed to redefine modern living, plot 30 offers more than just five bedrooms; it’s a home that adapts to modern family life, combining space, flexibility, and high-end design across 2,105 square feet of exceptional living space.

Visitors on the day will be among the first to explore this new style detached five-bedroom home, thoughtfully designed with three separate living areas, ideal for home working, family time, or a private retreat. The open-plan kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar, sits at the heart of the home; perfect for everything from weekday meals to weekend entertaining.

This thoughtfully designed home also features five generous bedrooms, including two ensuite rooms with the main suite featuring a walk-in wardrobe for added luxury. With three bathrooms and an additional downstairs toilet, utility/larder to support practical family living, clever built-in storage solutions throughout and large windows that flood the home with natural light, this latest design is going to be a sought after house type and there will be several available at the development.

Cynefin

Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director at Northstone said: “With Cynefin, we’re creating a community that blends simple scandi style architecture with true functionality. Our first TwentyOne05 house type is the perfect example of our commitment to delivering homes that evolve with the needs of modern families and with 2105sq ft on offer, larger families will really benefit from the extra space and open plan flexible living from £685,000.”

Nestled in the heart of Horwich, Cynefin is a thoughtfully designed development that blends contemporary architecture with sustainable, energy-efficient living. There are also two four-bedroom showhomes open to view as part of phase 1 which exemplify Northstone’s commitment to quality, innovation, and intelligent home design, also offering spacious interiors, high-specification finishes, and cutting-edge smart home technology.

Northstone is an award-winning homebuilder based in the north-west of England. With a mission to challenge outdated perceptions of new build homes, Northstone are renowned for delivering design-led, sustainable communities that set a new bar for high quality homes in great locations.