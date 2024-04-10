On the market for £2.95m with Jackson Stops, this utterly spectacular four-bed detached property is located in Mawdesley, West Lancashire and is simply one of the best homes in the country. Secluded in a gorgeous countryside setting, this home has been sympathetically restored to its 18th century heritage, featuring a number of original characteristics merged with the modern day luxuries of a 21st century home. Sitting on a 3.85 acre lot, this home is stunning inside and out, where you will find a flood-lit tennis court, a gym, and sprawling gardens. Take a look around...