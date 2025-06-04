New show homes set to open in Chorley

An example of The Hampstead kitchen dining area

Two new show homes will be unveiled to the public at a special launch event at Redrow’s Woodland Chase development in Eccleston.

The four-bedroom Marlow and five-bedroom Hampstead will be launched at an event on Saturday, June 14 where guests will also be treated to some sweet surprises courtesy of the Redrow team.

The fully furnished show homes, which have been designed by Redrow’s in-house interiors team, will also offer plenty of design inspiration for house hunters.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Visiting a show home is a great way to experience a property before making a decision. Customers will be able to see the quality of a Redrow home and visualise how their life would look in one of our new properties.”

A representative image of the Hampstead lounge

Woodland Chase is located off Doctors Lane opposite Eccleston Cricket Club and will eventually consist of 65 homes from the homebuilder’s sought after Heritage Collection.

As well as viewing the homes themselves, customers will be able to gain an understanding of the wider community that is being developed from plans and virtual tours available in the customer experience suite. The sales team will also be on hand to answer any questions.

The Marlow show home has an open plan kitchen/dining area, with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. The first floor comprises four double bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices start from £465,000.

The Hampstead starts from £640,000 and includes a cosy lounge off the hallway, a utility room, downstairs cloakroom, and a double garage. At the rear, a spacious kitchen/living/dining area benefits from lots of natural light from French doors opening to the garden.

Upstairs, two bedrooms boast private en-suites, while three additional bedrooms—one of which would be ideal for a home office, study, or playroom—share a stylish family bathroom.

For further information on Woodland Chase visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woodland-chase-162830 or call the team on 01257 581698.