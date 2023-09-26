Multi-million pound rural 5 bed St Michael’s on Wyre barn conversion with open plan design on the market
This truly remarkable barn conversion was designed, planned, and finished to perfection for the current vendors.
On the market for £1.45m with Armitstead Barnett, this five-bed detached Bilsborrow home is beautiful, featuring magnificent open-plan spaces, a stunning kitchen, huge bedrooms including a main bedroom with open-plan bathroom, and a large garden sprawling to 2 acres. Take a look around...
