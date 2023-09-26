News you can trust since 1886
Multi-million pound rural 5 bed St Michael’s on Wyre barn conversion with open plan design on the market

This truly remarkable barn conversion was designed, planned, and finished to perfection for the current vendors.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST

On the market for £1.45m with Armitstead Barnett, this five-bed detached Bilsborrow home is beautiful, featuring magnificent open-plan spaces, a stunning kitchen, huge bedrooms including a main bedroom with open-plan bathroom, and a large garden sprawling to 2 acres. Take a look around...

St. Michaels Road, Bilsborrow, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. St. Michaels Road, Bilsborrow, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

St. Michaels Road, Bilsborrow, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: St. Michaels Road, Bilsborrow, Preston (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

