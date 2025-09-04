Moving made easy for Blackburn home owners
Located on Whalley Old Road, Sunnybower Meadow will open the doors to its move-in-ready Beech view home from 10:30am to 4:30pm. Buyers can take an exclusive tour of the three-bedroom property and learn about the buying schemes offered by Bovis Homes.
The Beech, which is available to move into in time for Christmas, features Bovis Homes’ signature design and enhanced kitchen specification.
Whether they’re upsizing, downsizing or just fancy a change of scenery, Bovis Homes offers buyers a range of solutions to take the stress out of moving. From buying a homeowner’s current property through Home Exchange, to facilitating its sale through Smooth Move, both schemes are available at Sunnybower Meadow.
The development is currently offering a range of three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £250,000.
Zac Worthington, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We help buyers make moving stress-free through our Home Exchange and Smooth Move schemes. At our Home Movers weekend, buyers can learn more about their options and view the type of home that they could be living in by the end of the year. It’s an opportunity for movers to see the specification we offer first-hand, and a chance for them to picture themselves in a brand new home.”
For more information about the homes at Sunnybower Meadow, visit the Bovis Homes website.