Modern and detached 4 bed Walton le Dale home perfect for a growing family on the market for eye-catching price
This fantastic spacious property is ideal for a growing family.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £320,000 with Stonehouse Homes, this charming four-bed detached Walton-le-Dale home boasts a large family reception room, a light and airy conservatory, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, a private rear garden with large patio, and an attached garage. Take a look around...
