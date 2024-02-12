On the market for £310,000 with New Homes Agents, this four-bed detached Forest of Bowland family home sits in a popular location near the Forest of Bowland village of Chipping and features a wonderfully modern and spacious interior, a lovely fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, and a large private rear garden. Take a look around...
