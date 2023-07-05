Million-pound 5 bed Chorley family home with private garden backing onto the Leeds to Liverpool Canal for sale
This charming property is known as The Mill House.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST
On the market for £1.2m with Bridgfords, this spectacular Chorley home is nestled in a wonderful wooded area, offering privacy, lovely sights, and an air of peacefulness. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these other local homes on the market…
Page 1 of 4