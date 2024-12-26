This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market (and priced between £650,000 and £700,000) with Purplebricks, this piece of real estate is truly unique.

Located in a prime position near Fleetwood town centre, it features an art auction room, gallery, studio rooms, 12 offices, and a three-bedroom apartment.

The building spans approximately 814.22 sq.m across two levels, with additional basement space. Over £1.2 million has been invested in refurbishments, making it a fully modernized property ready for use.

The ground floor includes reception areas, multiple office and meeting rooms, a training kitchen, chill-out areas, WC facilities, and manufacturing rooms. The first floor houses an IT suite, classrooms, a hair salon, review rooms, and a server room. The basement consists of two large rooms totalling around 67 sq.m.

The property benefits from modern amenities like gas central heating, partial air conditioning, PVCu double glazing, and suspended ceilings. It’s ideal for a variety of purposes, subject to relevant consents.

There is no onward chain, and viewing is recommended to fully appreciate the space and potential of this character-filled property. Take a look around...

