Manufacturing Town Becomes One of Lancashire's Best Kept Secrets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Wilson Homes is celebrating the location of its Centurion Village in one of Lancashire’s hidden gems.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This industrious town of Leyland brings home buyers closer to Preston and Southport. Key factors that make this location prime for commuters are the area’s transport links to both the M6 and West Coast Main Line rail services.

The area, known for its ties to English manufacturing, is steeped in history. Mentioned in the Doomsday Book of 1085, with ancient Roman roads that remain to this day, and the St Andrew’s Parish Church built over 800 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is much to do and see in the area, from independent shops and cafes to a large Tesco Extra where residents can grab the daily essentials.

DWNW - 003 - Ingleby Style home at David Wilson Homes' Centurion Village Development.jpg

Leyland also offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the surrounding rural beauty, with many pathways and trails to explore the community.

The Cuerden Valley Park Circular is a 1.8km family-friendly trail that encompasses 650 acres of meadows, rivers, lakes and woodland. For the more serious hikers, there’s the opportunity to tackle the Croston Circular, a 14.6km path for those who love feeling solitary with nature.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “With its history, transport links and connection to rural Lancashire, we view Leyland as a prime location that our customers will love to discover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Its community is warm and welcoming with plenty of options for new arrivals to throw themselves into a new way of life. Leyland’s church runs a range of groups that can be used to build links to this gorgeous and historic area.”

DWNW - 006 - Bradgate Style home garden at Centurion Village in Leyland.jpg

Centurion Village has a collection of three and four bedroom homes available, built with traditional brick and stone, prices from £285,000.

Among the properties available is the four bedroom detached Kirkdale style home, priced from £397,500. This particular property features four double bedrooms with expansive dining and family areas, as well as a detached garage.

With moving schemes available for customers to utilise, including Part Exchange, Key Worker Deposit Contribution and Movemaker, it’s easier than ever to get on the property ladder and join a bustling community.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lancashire.