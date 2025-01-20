Mansion of the week: Unbelievable country mansion with pool house & 9 acre garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:22 BST

Known as ‘The Barn’, this stunning modern mansion is a sight to behold.

On the market for £3m with Arnold & Phillips, this spectacular piece of real estate has not only equestrian and commercial potential, but it also boasts 9 acres of land, a new fitted kitchen, a world-class pool house, a separate detached coach house, four stables, woodland, and gated access.

Effectively two homes for the price of one (albeit an expensive one), The Barn is the epitome of modern style, space, and luxury, combining space with countless deluxe contemporary features ideal for anyone looking for heightened living featuring oak flooring and fireplaces.

The main house boasts huge living spaces including three reception rooms, a beautifully fitted kitchen, and four delightful bedrooms, while the coach house represents an ideal opportunity for a guest house, Airbnb, or anyone with co-dependent living requirements.

There is also a world-class pool house and entertainment suite in which no expense has been spared to create a truly special space, featuring a lounge, bar area, spa facilities, a 30ft edgeless swimming pool, and a state-of-the-art cinema screen.

Externally, the property offers gated access, three access points, extensive parking, and approximately 9 acres of land, meaning that the possibilities for further development are endless.

What more is there to say? Take a look around...

Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

1. Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips) | Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

2. Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips) | Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

3. Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips) | Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

4. Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips) | Winifred Lane (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

