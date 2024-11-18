On the market for £1.36m with Curlett Jones Estates, this spectacular three-bed home is a real estate wonder.
The wonderfully named Odd House is a stunning Bretherton property set in a peaceful and tranquil location on a gorgeous 1.3-acre plot. Offering a unique lifestyle, this property is on the market with no onward chain and boasts impressive rolling gardens and oodles of space both inside and out.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
On the ground floor, you will find a charming open-plan living area with solid oak beams, a cosy living room with wood-burner, and a bespoke modern kitchen with a luxury finish, granite worktops, integrated appliances, and a walnut dining table.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Upstairs, you’ll find the dual-aspect main bedroom with a dressing room and deluxe en suite including a free-standing bath as well as two other bedrooms, also with their own en suite bathroom facilities.
The home’s basement features a cinema and games room with acoustic wood panelling, a bar, and a wine cellar. Outside, you’ll be able to enjoy the south-facing Mediterranean-inspired garden, which includes a patio, a fire pit, and an orchard.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
The home also features a double garage, a gym, a potential home office, underfloor heating, soundproofing, and a central vacuum system. Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...
The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood
Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price
All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.