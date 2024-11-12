On the market for £1.25m with Armitstead Barnett, this impressive Preston family home is a sight to behold.
This impressive detached family home is set within 2.1 acres (0.8 hectares) in a peaceful, semi-rural location with stunning views over a golf course. The property boasts 5 en suite bedrooms, 3 reception rooms, and a spacious living kitchen that opens onto beautiful gardens and a paddock. A 4-car garage and additional storage building provide ample space, while the tarmac driveway offers plenty of off-road parking.
Designed for modern family living, the home features a grand reception hall, a lounge with dual aspect windows, and a cinema room with bi-fold doors to the rear. The heart of the home is the living kitchen, complete with contemporary units, integrated appliances, and a central island.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom enjoys natural light from three sides and includes a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en suite bathroom. Four further bedrooms, each with en suite facilities, provide ample accommodation for a growing family.
Set in a fantastic location with easy access to the motorway and Preston city centre, the property also lies near the popular Guild Wheel cycling route. Outside, the gardens include a vegetable garden, greenhouse, and a stunning hardscaped area with a kitchen, pizza oven, and WC, perfect for entertaining.
Originally built in 1863 and extensively rebuilt, this unique home is a rare find, so take a look around...
