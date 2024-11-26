Mansion of the week: Eye-popping 5 bed, 3 storey bespoke home with wine cellar & gym for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:05 BST

I’d move into this place in a heartbeat.

On the market for £2.85m with Fine & Country, this Clitheroe property is one of the finest the North West has to offer.

Thirlmere is an exceptional detached home located in Rimington, set on a 1.83-acre plot with stunning views towards the Yorkshire Dales and Pendle Hill. This architecturally designed property offers expansive living space across three floors, featuring four double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite.

The master bedroom boasts dual aspect windows, twin dressing rooms, and a luxury five-piece en-suite, while the ground floor includes a spacious family kitchen with high-end appliances, a living room with a wood-burning stove, and a large utility room.

The lower ground floor offers a wine cellar, games room, and gym, with internal access to the four-car garage. Additionally, there is a versatile one-bedroom annexe, ideal for multi-generational living. The beautifully landscaped gardens include a wild meadow, wildlife pond, and a parterre garden.

Further land of 9.22 acres is also available by separate negotiation, with the property featuring excellent parking and two sets of electric gates. Take a look around...

