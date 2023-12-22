Magical historic 3 bed Leyland home with classy interior, conservatory, and beautiful gardens on the market
This gorgeous three-bed Leyland home dates back to 1706 and marries historic class to modern style.
On the market for £360,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this magical rural 3-bed Leyland family home has that wonderful air of historic class merged with the amenities and style of a modern home. Featuring cosy sitting rooms, a large conservatory overlooking the patio, a spacious breakfast kitchen, a utility room, a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a four piece white suite to the family bathroom, and a beautiful enclosed garden. Take a look around...
