Lancashire homebuilder’s donation helps fund charity’s Carols by Candlelight

Barratt Homes has donated £3,000 to the NSPCC to help fund its Carols by Candlelight event in Blackburn.

The contribution from the housebuilder, based nearby at its Bernets Nook development, will go towards the charity’s annual service at Blackburn Cathedral, which Barratt Homes is supporting for the third consecutive year with the next event taking place on Wednesday 3rd December.

Danielle Freeman, Community Fundraising Manager at NSPCC, said: “Last year a team from Barratt Homes came and volunteered at our Carols by Candlelight event in Blackburn, and they loved it.

“The £3,000 donation has been accredited to our carol concerts, and all money raised goes back into the NSPCC services towards protecting children today and preventing child abuse tomorrow.

BM - 010725 002 - L-R John McNulty (Barratt Homes), Janette Drew, Danielle Freeman and Deborah Sefton

“The NSPCC is a lifeline for children and young people across the country. We support hundreds of thousands of children every year through our services and projects.”

Too many children are struggling alone with fear, violence, or neglect. A child contacts Childline every 45 seconds needing the NSPCC’s support and that is only one of its amazing services.

The charity helps millions of children through Childline and its school visits. It is operating in every community and fights to change children’s lives and stop abuse.

90% of the NSPCC’s funding comes from donations, so it is vital that the charity receives contributions from individuals and organisations like this one from Barratt Homes.

Barratt Homes’ donation came from its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Redrow Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director of Barratt Manchester, said: “Our team of volunteers were impressed by the Carols by Candlelight event in Blackburn last year and we are so pleased we have got the opportunity to support the NSPCC once again.

“The charity carries out incredible work across the UK and we’re thrilled to donate to such a worthwhile cause.”

For more information about the charity’s services, visit the website at NSPCC.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.