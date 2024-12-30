This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £240,000 with Purplebricks, this home certainly features a unique style.
This spacious four-bedroom semi-detached house, set on a generous corner plot in Bispham, offers a unique blend of comfort and convenience. Positioned near local amenities, schools, and transport links, it also provides easy access to Cleveleys, Bispham village, and the promenade.
The property features a versatile layout, with a lounge (currently used as a bedroom), a well-equipped kitchen/living area with a fireplace, and a dining area with a hot tub and sliding doors leading to the landscaped rear garden, complete with a built-in barbecue and seating.
Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms, including two doubles, and a stunning four-piece family bathroom. Additional highlights include off-road parking for several cars, double glazing, and gas central heating. Previously an AirBnB, the property is offered with no onward chain and is finished to a high standard, making it an excellent choice for prospective buyers.
