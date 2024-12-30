I've never seen a black and white home before! Unique 4 bed Blackpool family home with hot tub for sale

This place is a picture of black and white!

On the market for £240,000 with Purplebricks, this home certainly features a unique style.

This spacious four-bedroom semi-detached house, set on a generous corner plot in Bispham, offers a unique blend of comfort and convenience. Positioned near local amenities, schools, and transport links, it also provides easy access to Cleveleys, Bispham village, and the promenade.

The property features a versatile layout, with a lounge (currently used as a bedroom), a well-equipped kitchen/living area with a fireplace, and a dining area with a hot tub and sliding doors leading to the landscaped rear garden, complete with a built-in barbecue and seating.

Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms, including two doubles, and a stunning four-piece family bathroom. Additional highlights include off-road parking for several cars, double glazing, and gas central heating. Previously an AirBnB, the property is offered with no onward chain and is finished to a high standard, making it an excellent choice for prospective buyers.

Take a look around...

