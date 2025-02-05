I've always wanted my own turret! Massive characterful 5 bed seafront Fleetwood home up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 14:47 BST

This renovated family home is located in an enviable position, offering stunning promenade and Irish Sea views.

On the market for offers in excess of £450,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this property boasts spacious, versatile living accommodation with five double bedrooms, three reception rooms, and an open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The beautifully renovated kitchen includes a Rangemaster oven, integrated appliances, and French doors leading to the landscaped rear garden.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

A stunning four-piece family bathroom and separate washroom are found on the first floor. The property features original restored floorboards, tiles, and modern updates like a new kitchen, bathroom, and boiler. Externally, there is off-road parking for multiple vehicles, a detached garage, and a private, landscaped rear garden with gated access.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

This unique family home offers an exceptional living experience and must be viewed to fully appreciate its charm. Take a look around...

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Take a look around...

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

Unique Estate Agency

1. Darbishire Road, Fleetwood

Unique Estate Agency | Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency

2. Darbishire Road, Fleetwood

Unique Estate Agency | Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency

3. Darbishire Road

Unique Estate Agency | Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Unique Estate Agency

4. Darbishire Road, Fleetwood

Unique Estate Agency | Unique Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFleetwoodLove YourMoneyPropertyLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice