Increased choice of new homes in Burscough

A new phase of homes in Burscough is now on sale, offering increased choice including fresh designs and more three-bedroom homes. Anwyl Homes Lancashire is building 267 homes across 20 acres of land at Priory Gardens, part of the wider Yew Tree Farm project.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The just launched third phase of the popular new neighbourhood features 113 homes in a choice of three and four-bedroom designs.

They offer improved energy efficiency features include increased insulation, solar panels and highly economical boilers.

Anwyl area sales manager Amy Houlihan explained: “We’ve welcomed dozens of homeowners to Priory Gardens over the last three years and there’s a great sense of community amongst the people living here. There are now just 11 homes available on phase two of the development – all four-bedroom homes. We’ve also launched a new phase offering an increased choice of properties with more three-bedroom homes and a couple of designs we’ve not built here before.

A CGI of the new homes on the latest phase of Anwyl’s Priory Gardens development in Burscough

“We’ve also made small changes to the homes that could make a big difference to buyers. We’ve increased the insultation to the floor, walls and roof for improved thermal performance. All homes on phase three have solar panels to reduce reliance on the grid for electricity. Some will include a system boiler with a cylinder to store hot water.

“The new designs have increased floor space and new layouts and, to maximise the potential of the space selected homes will have, kick space plinth heaters in the kitchen.

“The combined effect is that those who move from an older house to a brand new home in phase three of Priory Gardens could save up to £2,575 on their annual energy bills*.”

The homes also feature low-energy, continuously running extractor fans to bathrooms, en-suites, cloakrooms and kitchens and recirculating cooker hoods to minimise condensation.

Current prices at Priory Gardens start from £296,995 for a three-bedroom detached Bunbury up to £461,995 for a four-bedroom detached Lancaster.

Homes in the new phase will be ready to move into in early 2025.

Anwyl’s new homes in Burscough are being built close to a range of facilities including shops and schools. There’s a Booths supermarket nearby, while Ormskirk, with its popular food and drink market, is just a 10-minute drive away. The cities of Preston, Liverpool and Manchester are easy to reach too.

Show homes at Priory Gardens are open daily.

For more information call 01704 468 453 or see https://www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/priory-gardens.

*https://www.hbf.co.uk/policy/wattasave/