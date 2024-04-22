'I'm in love with the views': unique & special 4 bed detached Preston country barn conversion for sale

This property is described as ‘a barn conversion that's move-in ready on a large plot with stunning views.’

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 15:25 BST

On the market for £1.15m with Purplebricks, this four-bed detached Preston barn conversion is one of the finest properties in the North West. Boasting a large kitchen diner with Belfast sink, dining spaces and spacious living rooms with panoramic views and log burners, a utility room, generously-sized bathrooms, and four acres of gardens with views of the Ribble Valley, four local reservoirs, and beyond to the Welsh Mountains.

Take a look around...

