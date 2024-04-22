On the market for £1.15m with Purplebricks, this four-bed detached Preston barn conversion is one of the finest properties in the North West. Boasting a large kitchen diner with Belfast sink, dining spaces and spacious living rooms with panoramic views and log burners, a utility room, generously-sized bathrooms, and four acres of gardens with views of the Ribble Valley, four local reservoirs, and beyond to the Welsh Mountains.
Take a look around...
