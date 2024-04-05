"I'm amazed": Vast 4 bed million pound Ribble Valley mansion with brand new detached man cave for sale

Acorn Barn is comfortably one of the Ribble Valley's finest home, boasting not only an expansive family home but immense potential to develop further.

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 17:28 BST

On the market for £1.3m with Fine & Country, this astonishing countryside home lies near the village of Ribchester.

It features a welcoming entrance hall, a large family lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, a dining room, further sitting rooms, a home office, a utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, sprawling formal gardens, and a recently-constructed garage/man-cave, which has its own underfloor hearing and living facilities. Take a look around...

1. Ribchester Road, Clayton Le Dale, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB1 (Credit: Fine & Country)

2. Ribchester Road, Clayton Le Dale, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB1 (Credit: Fine & Country)

3. Ribchester Road, Clayton Le Dale, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB1 (Credit: Fine & Country)

4. Ribchester Road, Clayton Le Dale, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB1 (Credit: Fine & Country)

Related topics:PropertyHousing marketLancashireMoney

