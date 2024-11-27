Ideal and impressive 4-bed Blackburn family home with secluded garden and modern design for sale

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024

An imposing and spacious property, this is the perfect home for a growing family.

On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Purplebricks, this home is the complete package.

This impressive four-bedroom detached family home in Blackburn offers a fantastic opportunity with its ideal near top schools, local amenities, and excellent motorway links and its spacious layout.

Featuring a modern design, the ground floor includes an entrance hall, a large lounge, a fetching modern kitchen/diner, and a bright and airy conservatory with views of the garden, while upstairs are four well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The private rear garden is not overlooked and backs onto the canal, providing a tranquil setting in which to unwind and relax, while the front of the property offers ample parking for up to 8 cars, with an established shrubbery for added privacy.

Additional features include UPVC double glazing, gas central heating, and a garage, making this home a place which combines convenience, space, and a peaceful environment - an ideal choice for modern families.

