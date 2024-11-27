This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Purplebricks, this home is the complete package.
This impressive four-bedroom detached family home in Blackburn offers a fantastic opportunity with its ideal near top schools, local amenities, and excellent motorway links and its spacious layout.
Featuring a modern design, the ground floor includes an entrance hall, a large lounge, a fetching modern kitchen/diner, and a bright and airy conservatory with views of the garden, while upstairs are four well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The private rear garden is not overlooked and backs onto the canal, providing a tranquil setting in which to unwind and relax, while the front of the property offers ample parking for up to 8 cars, with an established shrubbery for added privacy.
Additional features include UPVC double glazing, gas central heating, and a garage, making this home a place which combines convenience, space, and a peaceful environment - an ideal choice for modern families.
