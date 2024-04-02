Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the market for offers in excess of £1.65m with SHP Valuers Preston, this sprawling Londridge farmhouse is the dictionary definition of potential, with plenty of locals very interested indeed…

Anne Bilbrough said: “Anyone fancy equipping my bank account so I can be custodian of this place?” while Marrianne Morant added: “I'd love it but I'm £1.65m short! Can anybody help me out?”

Stephen Lord was of a similar mind, saying: “If only I had the dosh…” while Pauline Flanagan said: “You don’t get many like this coming up for sale in these times.” Kerry Stubbs and Danielle Hilton even started hatching plans to move in, saying: “let’s buy it…” and “yes!!! I mean I’m game.”

Others, however, were somewhat less impressed. Toni Evans said: “The whole country of Ireland is strewn with property like this for a fraction of the price (good luck finding tradesmen, though)!”, while James Clare added: “It seems like an insane amount of money for what it is.”

Rob Ramsay said: “Looking for a £1.65m done-upper not a do-upper, thanks,” while Andy Lee said: “Nice but the price is a little optimistic.” Kerri Ward agreed, saying: “Ummm is it me or is that a bit pricey, as it’s not liveable. So you’re paying for the land. I hope a developer doesn’t buy it.”