On the market for £1.45m with Armitstead Barnett, this utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Bilsborrow mansion is the epitome of modern luxury, featuring a showstopper open plan kitchen, a games room, a home gym, a snug, a massive main bedroom with en suite and dressing area, and a vast sprawling garden.
As the estate agents say, this is “a truly remarkable barn conversion.”
Take a look around...
