'I'd call it a truly remarkable barn conversion': Gorgeous 5 bed Preston countryside mansion on the market

Do homes get much better than this?

By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 11:20 BST

On the market for £1.45m with Armitstead Barnett, this utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Bilsborrow mansion is the epitome of modern luxury, featuring a showstopper open plan kitchen, a games room, a home gym, a snug, a massive main bedroom with en suite and dressing area, and a vast sprawling garden.

As the estate agents say, this is “a truly remarkable barn conversion.”

Take a look around...

