On the market for £675,000 with Purplebricks, this stunning extended four-bed detached Garstang home features three spacious reception rooms, a double garage with electric door, a fitted kitchen, a bright conservatory, large bedrooms, and a lovely garden overlooking the canal.
As the estate agents say: “The position of this property is a wonderful surprise... [It’s] tucked away at the end of Spring Bank in a commanding position overlooking and running alongside the canal.”
Take a look around...
