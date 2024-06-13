I was wonderfully surprised by this detached 4 bed Garstang family home on the banks of the canal

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:08 BST

This property is a real turn-key home.

On the market for £675,000 with Purplebricks, this stunning extended four-bed detached Garstang home features three spacious reception rooms, a double garage with electric door, a fitted kitchen, a bright conservatory, large bedrooms, and a lovely garden overlooking the canal.

As the estate agents say: “The position of this property is a wonderful surprise... [It’s] tucked away at the end of Spring Bank in a commanding position overlooking and running alongside the canal.”

Take a look around...

1. Spring Bank (Credit: Purplebricks)

Spring Bank (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Spring Bank (Credit: Purplebricks)

Spring Bank (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Spring Bank (Credit: Purplebricks)

Spring Bank (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Spring Bank (Credit: Purplebricks)

Spring Bank (Credit: Purplebricks)

