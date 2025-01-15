On the market for £1.295m with Entwistle Green, this exceptional five-bedroom detached home is a luxurious family residence.

Meticulously renovated to the highest standard and located in a prestigious area near Stanley Park, this glorious modern home offers spacious, flexible accommodation ideal for contemporary family living.

The ground floor features two large reception rooms and an open-plan family kitchen with a bar area, bi-fold doors to the rear garden, and additional utility and WC spaces, while the first floor includes four double bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, and a master suite with a four-piece en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.

Heading upstairs again, the second floor boasts a large games room, gym, additional bedroom, and a secret snug/playroom with a hidden bookshelf leading to a tunnel room, while the property also offers a private roof terrace, garage with electric doors, ample parking, and a home office.

Externally, the rear garden is a peaceful oasis with a patio, pond, and large lawn, offering potential for further development, while - on the energy front - the property benefits from energy-efficient features, including solar panels, an A-rated Energy Performance Certificate, and full gas central heating.

In terms of location, the home is conveniently situated close to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, local schools, shops, and transport links. Overall, this residence provides an unparalleled living experience, blending luxury, comfort, and versatility.

Take a look around...

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

1 . North Park Drive (Credit: Entwistle Green) North Park Drive (Credit: Entwistle Green) | North Park Drive (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo Sales

2 . North Park Drive (Credit: Entwistle Green) North Park Drive (Credit: Entwistle Green) | North Park Drive (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo Sales

3 . North Park Drive (Credit: Entwistle Green) North Park Drive (Credit: Entwistle Green) | North Park Drive (Credit: Entwistle Green) Photo Sales