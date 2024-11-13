I tour Lancashire's most prestigious deluxe home, a mansion with 11 acres, cinema, and equestrian facilities

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 14:33 GMT

Does anybody fancy buying this place for me?

On the market for £3.495m with Armitstead Barnett, this majestic mansion is utterly spectacular.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

An exception countryside home set within 11 acres of rolling Lancashire hills, this home offers the peak of modern luxury living, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, five reception rooms, and a breathtaking open plan kitchen.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The living kitchen, in fact, is the heart of the home, boasting a La Canche cooker, shaker-style units, integrated appliances, a living area with woodburner, an adjoining snug, and a dining area. There is also a well-equipped cinema room to boot.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has its own beautiful en suite and a dressing room, while all other bedrooms also have their own en suite facilities. There is also a studio apartment above the garage with its own kitchen, shower, and living space.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Outside, this stunning home features equestrian facilities including a stable block, a floodlit Andrews Bowen menage, and a barn used for entertainment. The property also has a large garage for up to 6 vehicles with a games room/office space above, as well as a pond, outdoor kitchen, barbecue area, and multiple seating spaces for entertaining.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price

19 of the most beautiful and charming Fylde Coast towns and villages to make sure you've visited

All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews

Surprising dark horse 5-bed Lytham family home with uber stylish finish & private garden for sale

I’ve always wanted to run my own chippy! Beloved local Preston fish & chip shop up for sale

1. Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

2. Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

3. Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales

4. Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Ghants Lane (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePropertyBlackpoolPrestonMoneyLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice