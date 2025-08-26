On the market for £4m with Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, this extraordinary home sits on the prestigious enclave of Victoria Road, Freshfield and showcases what high performance living truly means.

Previously home to Liverpool's celebrated manager Jurgen Klopp, this palatial home boasts a spectacular swimming pool complex that would rival any luxury spa, while a separate entertainment building makes this the perfect spot for hosting gatherings, while the private grounds offer a peaceful retreat from the world.

A distinguished, detached residence, it offers a luxurious living experience in one of the area's most prestigious locations. With five to six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and four reception rooms, the property boasts a stunning design and exceptional amenities.

The ground floor includes a grand entrance hall, open-plan kitchen, dining, and family areas, and a pool room featuring a heated swimming pool, changing room, shower room, and steam room. Upstairs, the master suite features two dressing rooms, an en-suite bathroom, and a balcony overlooking the garden.

Additional bedrooms, some with en-suites, offer plenty of space. The top floor provides three more bedrooms, two en-suites, and dressing rooms. Notably, the property includes a separate leisure building with a gym, treatment room, bar, and a panoramic entertainment area with a mirrored dance floor.

The expansive grounds are impeccably landscaped, with a sweeping driveway providing ample parking, as well as a large rear garden with outdoor dining and kitchen areas, a boules court, and multiple patios.

Additional features include high-end finishes throughout, a cinema room, a luxury spa room with a cold plunge pool and jacuzzi, and a state-of-the-art gym. Located close to Freshfield railway station, local amenities, and the stunning Formby beach and nature reserve, this home offers privacy, comfort, and style in a prime coastal location.

Take a look around...

