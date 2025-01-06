This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £595,000 with Purplebricks, this charming Southport home is a perfect blend of everything you could want from a modern family home: spacious, functional, adaptable, and stylish to boot.
While the first floor features five bedrooms, three of which have en-suites, plus a top-floor main suite with a copper bath, walk-in shower, and dressing room, the ground floor boasts an open-plan kitchen/living area, separate living room, and a dedicated study/office.
A unique feature, this home also boasts a basement floor, which includes a cinema room, games room, WC, workshop, and store room. What’s more, this place has a raft of pactical amenities, including a large driveway with electric sockets, car charging point, and a private rear garden.
Located in a sought-after area beloved by a host of Premier League footballers, this no-chain home is ideal for modern family living, combining elegance, functionality, and entertainment options.
Take a look around...
