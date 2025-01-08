On the market for £360,000 with Royle Estate Agents, this property is full of character and period charm, featuring two spacious reception rooms, a stylish kitchen with a breakfast area, and three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite.

A charming home with plenty of space and flexibility, this place also includes three bathrooms, a private low-maintenance garden with an outhouse, and off-road parking. Located near Stanley Park and Blackpool Victoria Hospital, it offers easy access to local amenities, including shops, cafes, schools, and transport links.

The house boasts a generous layout, with original features like sash windows and decorative fireplaces, and has been tastefully renovated - it’s full of charm and character which creates a homely feel with superb modernism.

Take a look around...