On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Purplebricks, this large and stylish family home is a real winner.

An extended three-bed semi-detached home located in the sought-after areas of South Shore in Blackpool, this home has plnety going for it, including its very eye-catching price-tag, which makes it a real opportunity for buyers.

Well-maintained and plenty big enough for a growing family, this home benefits from access to a raft of local amenities and is turn-key ready, featuring an entrance porch, a large lounge with cosy log burner, a second reception room, a ground floor WC, and a modern kitchen with integrated appliances.

To the first floor, you’ll find three well-proportioned and spacious bedrooms and a lovely four-piece family bathroom, while outside there are both front and rear gardens, with the area to the back being enclosed and private. There is also a detached garage.

Blending style with a prime location and spacious design, this home is the ideal property for young professionals looking to start a growing family. Take a look around...