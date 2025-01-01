On the market with Stephen Tew, this home is an immediate head turner which is not only grand, imposing, and ready for a new owner, but it also boasts a price tag which has been massively reduced by over £75k to £500,000.
Built back in 1929, this property has stood the test of time in Blackpool, with the detached four-bed property featuring plenty of charm and historic character.
It has a wine cellar as well, which will definitely appeal to many of us out there! Take a look around and see what half a million pounds can land you on the Fylde Coast seafront...
