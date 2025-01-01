I think this place is fit for royalty! Grand 4-bed Blackpool home with sea views on Queens Promenade for sale

By Jack Marshall, Claire Lark
Published 1st Jan 2025, 09:17 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 09:24 GMT

This place is instantly recognisable for anyone who’s been near the corner of Queens Promenade and Leyburn Avenue in Blackpool....

On the market with Stephen Tew, this home is an immediate head turner which is not only grand, imposing, and ready for a new owner, but it also boasts a price tag which has been massively reduced by over £75k to £500,000.

Built back in 1929, this property has stood the test of time in Blackpool, with the detached four-bed property featuring plenty of charm and historic character.

It has a wine cellar as well, which will definitely appeal to many of us out there! Take a look around and see what half a million pounds can land you on the Fylde Coast seafront...

1. Queens Promenade, Bispham

2. Queens Promenade, Bispham

3. Queen's Promenade, Bispham

4. Queens Promenade, Bispham

