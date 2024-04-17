On the market for just £195,000 with Go Estate Agency, this charming three-bed end of terrace home is not only available on the market chain free, but also features a wonderful interior design, modern finishes in each room, and a private outdoor space.

This property comes on the market amidst news that UK property prices have risen for the third month in a row, as a ‘reinvigorated’ market goes from strength to strength. Purplebricks CEO Sam Mitchell said: “Britain has now seen its third consecutive month-on-month increase in property prices – fantastic news for homeowners.

“This three-month increase is evidence of a reinvigorated property market that will continue to go from strength to strength.” Take a look around...

Still on the search for the right home? Check out these other properties to come on the market recently...