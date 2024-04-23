On the market for offers in excess of £130,000 (but currently under offer) with Mi Homes, this unique three-bed end of terrace Kirkham home is described as being ‘lovable’ by the estate agent and is deceptively spacious, featuring a dining room, a lounge with garden views, a fitted kitchen with pantry, spacious bedrooms, and a charming southwest-facing rear garden.
As the estate agent says: “Check out the amazing garden on this property!”
Take a look around...
