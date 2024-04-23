'I think the garden's amazing': Bargain, cute & chain free 3 bed Kirkham cottage with huge garden for sale

This chain free home is the full package: three bedrooms, good location, and huge garden.

By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 16:04 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £130,000 (but currently under offer) with Mi Homes, this unique three-bed end of terrace Kirkham home is described as being ‘lovable’ by the estate agent and is deceptively spacious, featuring a dining room, a lounge with garden views, a fitted kitchen with pantry, spacious bedrooms, and a charming southwest-facing rear garden.

As the estate agent says: “Check out the amazing garden on this property!”

Take a look around...

Get a personalised LEP round-up, plus breaking news, when you sign up for our free daily emails.

Also on the market locally for those still on the hunt for a new forever home...

"I'm in love with that garden": 5 bed stone-built Chorley home with ultra modern design for sale

'I've found a fabulous & private family home': Mind-blowing 5 bed Preston mansion with pool & gym up for sale

'I love how it blends classic and modern': bargain 4 bed Darwen family home with stylish design on the market

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

1. Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home) Photo: Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

Photo Sales
Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

2. Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home) Photo: Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

Photo Sales
Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

3. Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home) Photo: Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

Photo Sales
Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

4. Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home) Photo: Garden Street, Kirkham, PR4 2TU (Credit: Mi Home)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:KirkhamLeylandPropertyMoneyLancashirePrestonChorley