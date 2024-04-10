"I think it's got wow factor": Detached 3 bed Leyland bungalow with breathtaking Mediterranean garden for sale

This place is all about the stunning outdoor space.

By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:36 BST

On the market for £350,000 with Home Truths, this gorgeous three-bed Leyland bungalow is a picture of modern living, featuring a tastefully-designed interior, a main bedroom with en suite, a garage, a quiet cul-de-sac location, and a garden designed for rest and relaxation, with Mediterranean style raised beds with delightful water feature providing a soothing backdrop. Take a look around...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still not quite found that perfect home? Check out these other homes on the market...

'I had to pinch myself': spectacular 4 bed modern Preston family home with secluded garden on the market

I love it: Majestic modern Leyland family home with landscaped Love Island villa-style garden for sale

I've never seen anything quite like it: brand new 3 storey space age family home with huge garden for sale

1. Fossdale Moss (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales

2. Fossdale Moss (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales

3. Fossdale Moss (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales

4. Fossdale Moss (Credit: Home Truths)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeylandLove IslandMoney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.