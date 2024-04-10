On the market for £350,000 with Home Truths, this gorgeous three-bed Leyland bungalow is a picture of modern living, featuring a tastefully-designed interior, a main bedroom with en suite, a garage, a quiet cul-de-sac location, and a garden designed for rest and relaxation, with Mediterranean style raised beds with delightful water feature providing a soothing backdrop. Take a look around...
Still not quite found that perfect home? Check out these other homes on the market...
'I had to pinch myself': spectacular 4 bed modern Preston family home with secluded garden on the market
I love it: Majestic modern Leyland family home with landscaped Love Island villa-style garden for sale
I've never seen anything quite like it: brand new 3 storey space age family home with huge garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.