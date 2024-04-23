On the market for offers in excess of just £190,000 with The Agency UK, this bargain three-bed semi-detached Leyland family home features a well-proportioned lounge with log burner, a modern fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious double bedrooms including a main with en suite, and a private garden with patio and lawn.
As the estate agents say: “The kerb appeal of this property is apparent on arrival.”
Take a look around...
