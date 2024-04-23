'I think it has kerb appeal': Fantastic 3 bed Leyland family home with classic design & garden for sale

Gabriel Cottage is a traditional garden-fronted red brick semi-detached home described as ‘a sanctuary in the heart of Leyland.’

By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:34 BST

On the market for offers in excess of just £190,000 with The Agency UK, this bargain three-bed semi-detached Leyland family home features a well-proportioned lounge with log burner, a modern fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious double bedrooms including a main with en suite, and a private garden with patio and lawn.

As the estate agents say: “The kerb appeal of this property is apparent on arrival.”

Take a look around...

