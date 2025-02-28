On the market for offers in excess of £260,000 with Yopa, this charming Preston home is located out towards the always-stunning Brockholes Nature Reserve, meaning that it combines the benefits of being well-connected to the city whilst also enjoying the tranquility of semi-rural life.

A modern 3 bed semi-detached property, this property is not only located just off the motorway, but is also situated close to local shops, amenities, and other transport links, making it the ideal home for commuters looking for a bit of peace and quiet at home.

Recently-constructed, the home is in pristine condition. It features a bright, front-facing living room ideal for relaxation with the family, while the rear of the house constitutes a slick and modern open-plan kitchen as well as a dining area.

The kitchen has contemporary wall and base units, a centre island, and integrated appliances including a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washer/dryer, while bi-fold doors open onto a low-maintenance, west-facing garden, perfect for outdoor enjoyment.

Heading upstairs, you’ll find a main bedroom with its own en-suite with a walk-in shower, while the two additional bedrooms are spacious, making this home ideal for a growing family. A three-piece bathroom suite completes the upper floor.

With solar panels, modern amenities, and a high standard finish, this property has it all, so take a look around...

