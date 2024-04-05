"I like the thatched roof": Historic detached Chorley home with classic design & huge garden on the market

With its origins dating back as far as the 16th century, this beautiful property was rebuilt in 1986.

By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 17:40 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £725,000 with Miller Metcalfe, this gorgeous, unique, charming, thatched-roof property in Chorley is regarded as one of the area’s finest homes.

This property features a breathtaking rustic design, a living room with a cathedral-style beamed ceiling with gallery landing, a dining room, a conservatory, a cinema/family room, a games room, a contemporary kitchen with central island, and a wonderful garden.

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

Take a look around...

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

1. Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Photo: Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Photo Sales
Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

2. Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Photo: Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Photo Sales
Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

3. Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Photo: Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Photo Sales
Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

4. Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe) Photo: Sheep Hill Brow, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley (Credit: Miller Metcalfe)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChorleyRibbletonUberPrestonAshton