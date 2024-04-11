On the market for £165,000 with Entwistle Green, this charming three-bed semi-detached Cottam family home is the perfect property for a young family, featuring a spacious and modern interior ideal for contemporary living, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a wonderful private rear garden. Take a look around...
