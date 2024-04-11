I found one of Lancashire's biggest bargains: Modern 3 bed Preston family home with large garden for sale

This modern property could be yours for a seriously bargain price.

By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Apr 2024, 13:21 BST

On the market for £165,000 with Entwistle Green, this charming three-bed semi-detached Cottam family home is the perfect property for a young family, featuring a spacious and modern interior ideal for contemporary living, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a wonderful private rear garden. Take a look around...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still not quite found that perfect home? Check out these other homes on the market...

'I had to pinch myself': spectacular 4 bed modern Preston family home with secluded garden on the market

I love it: Majestic modern Leyland family home with landscaped Love Island villa-style garden for sale

I've never seen anything quite like it: brand new 3 storey space age family home with huge garden for sale

1. Maxy House Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales

2. Maxy House Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales

3. Maxy House Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales

4. Maxy House Road (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandPrestonLancashireMoney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.