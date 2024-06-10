I found a home with authenticity and charm... huge 5-bed 3 storey Fulwood home with landscaped garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jun 2024, 14:25 BST

At over 2300sqft and situated over three floors, this home is ideal for a growing family.

On the market for £535,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this massive five-bed semi-detached family home is the complete package, featuring a home office/snug, a spindled staircase, a stunning modern fitted kitchen/diner with central island, large bedrooms, and a breathtaking split-level landscaped garden with paved area and lawn.

As the estate agents say: “Welcome to this charming and characterful home. Dating back to 1860, the home delights in its authenticity and charm, ideally located in the heart of Fulwood.”

Take a look around...

1. Higher Bank Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Higher Bank Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Higher Bank Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Higher Bank Road (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

