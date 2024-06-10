On the market for £535,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this massive five-bed semi-detached family home is the complete package, featuring a home office/snug, a spindled staircase, a stunning modern fitted kitchen/diner with central island, large bedrooms, and a breathtaking split-level landscaped garden with paved area and lawn.
As the estate agents say: “Welcome to this charming and characterful home. Dating back to 1860, the home delights in its authenticity and charm, ideally located in the heart of Fulwood.”
Take a look around...
Still in the mood for some more home tours? Take a look around some of our other recent featured properties...
I'd say it's an exceptional opportunity: uber spacious 3 bed Blackburn semi with open plan design for sale
I'd call it the ultimate family residence: Detached 4 bed Bamber Bridge home with landscaped garden for sale
Supreme 3 bed Forest of Bowland family home in quiet countryside village with wraparound garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.