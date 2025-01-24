I found a dream 3 bed holiday lodge in charming rural Lancashire near to the Lake District

Named Lakeland Lodge, this holiday home is the stuff dreams are made of.

On the market for offers in excess of £185,000 with Purplebricks, this is the ideal getaway.

Situated in a stunning rural location near the gorgeous town of Carnforth, this lodge boasts easy access to on-site restaurants, bars, a swimming pool, and lake beach areas on a top-quality leisure site.

A newly-refurbished swelling, this three-bedroom semi-detached lodge features a spacious design, including three downstairs bedrooms overlooking the lake and bathroom facilities, an open-plan lounge on the first floor with smart TV, and a well-equipped kitchen. What’s more the dining table doubles as a snooker table and ping pong table.

The lodge has wrap-around decking and outdoor furniture, while the property offers easy access to the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, the City of Lancaster, and Blackpool, as well as a number of activities from kayaking, paddle boarding, and zip-lining to water skiing and fishing,#

Take a look around...

