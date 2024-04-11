"I can't believe how big it is!" Massive 4 bed Edwardian Chorley family home with huge garden for sale

This home is a stunning historic property in one of Chorley’s most exclusive postcodes.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Apr 2024, 16:39 BST

On the market for £639,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this utterly gorgeous and characterful home features two generously-sized living rooms with vaulted ceilings and fireplaces, a large dining room, a fitted kitchen, a home office, a series of spacious bedrooms and en suites, and a completely huge garden with sun terrace and annexe. Take a look around...

1. Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

2. Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

3. Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

4. Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

