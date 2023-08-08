News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Boy, 8, killed in collision with van was in care of local authority
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Man suffers gruesome injuries in knife attack
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations

Huge modern 4 bed Fulwood family home with gorgeous interior, double garage, and landscaped private garden up for sale

This home simply has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £675,000 with Flexi-Agent, this gorgeous and imposing four-bed detached Fulwood family home is the complete package. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Sleek 4 bed Leyland family home with secluded Love Island villa-style garden up for sale

Huge 4 bed Walton le Dale home with modern kitchen opening onto the landscaped garden up for sale

Colourful fairytale 4 bed detached Tudor style family home with secluded classic Lancashire garden up for sale

Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

1. Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent) Photo: Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

Photo Sales
Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

2. Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent) Photo: Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

Photo Sales
Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

3. Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent) Photo: Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

Photo Sales
Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

4. Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent) Photo: Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Flexi-Agent)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:FulwoodLeylandTudorLancashireLove Island