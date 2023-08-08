Huge modern 4 bed Fulwood family home with gorgeous interior, double garage, and landscaped private garden up for sale
This home simply has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £675,000 with Flexi-Agent, this gorgeous and imposing four-bed detached Fulwood family home is the complete package. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Colourful fairytale 4 bed detached Tudor style family home with secluded classic Lancashire garden up for sale
Page 1 of 8