3 . Lancashire House, 24 Winckley Square, Preston

Eastside Property Limited has applied for permission to replace doors and windows, make internal alterations and add mezzanine floors to the second floor of Lancashire House. Prior approval was granted in August 2021 for the change of use of the building from offices to 29 dwellings. Linked to that approval were two additional permissions proposing new windows, doors, a roof garden and balustrading and new mezzanine floors to the second-floor level. The changes to the building approved by those applications have not been implemented and subsequently the permissions have elapsed. This application seeks to reobtain consent for the changes, albeit with the proposed roof garden and balustrading now removed. Photo: Google