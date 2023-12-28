Several new planning applications were registered with Preston Council in the past week.
Others include final details for developments already approved at Cardinal Newman College and off D’Urton Lane, as well as changes to remove a proposed rooftop garden in Winckley Square.
Some of the Preston planning applications registered in the past week. Photo: Various
2. Cardinal Newman College, Preston
Final design details for Cardinal Newman's new building have been applied for.
Called the ‘St Catherine Building’, it will house the Catholic sixth form college’s expanding media and art departments and is due for completion in January 2025.
This artist's impression shows how it's likely to look - with proposals for building materials including Brookmill brick and a glazed curtain wall system. Photo: Ellis Williams/Preston Council
3. Lancashire House, 24 Winckley Square, Preston
Eastside Property Limited has applied for permission to replace doors and windows, make internal alterations and add mezzanine floors to the second floor of Lancashire House.
Prior approval was granted in August 2021 for the change of use of the building from offices to 29 dwellings. Linked to that approval were two additional permissions proposing new windows, doors, a roof garden and balustrading and new mezzanine floors to the second-floor level.
The changes to the building approved by those applications have not been implemented and subsequently the permissions have elapsed. This application seeks to reobtain consent for the changes, albeit with the proposed roof garden and balustrading now removed. Photo: Google
4. Land adjacent to D'urton House, D'urton Lane, Preston
William Thompson Homes (Construction) Limited have submitted final designs for two homes they have permission to build on land adjacent to D'urton House.
This drawing shows how plot one will look, if permission is granted. Photo: RPS Design Group/Preston City Council